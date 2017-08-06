Montreal police have arrested one of the province's most sought-after suspects in connection with a homicide in Jonquière last year.

Marc-Étienne Côté was arrested on 7th Avenue in Montreal's Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough early Sunday morning.

Sources told CBC News that a SWAT team was deployed after an anonymous caller reported that Côté, who was considered to be a dangerous fugitive and possibly armed, was in an apartment between Holt and Dandurand streets.

The Sûreté du Québec said that Côté did not resist arrest and that he will be questioned by lead investigators with the SQ.

Marc-Étienne Côté, 36, has been sought by police since late last year. (Couresty of Sûreté du Québec)

Côté, 36, was on the lam for nearly nine months and is the main suspect in the death of Israël Gauthier-Nepton, who was fatally shot last November in the Saguenay region.

An arrest warrant was issued by the SQ last December after Côté failed to appear for his court date.