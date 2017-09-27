Montreal police are asking for the public's help in finding the main suspect in a 2014 second-degree murder that took place in the Plateau.

Régino Magloire, 27, is wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a deadly shooting at a bar on Parc Avenue in the early morning hours of June 7, 2014.

Investigators from Montreal police's organized crime unit allege that Magloire — who also goes by the names Gino Green and Gino Mad Dog — shot and killed Steven Célestin and injured four others.

Magloire is believed to be in the Greater Montreal area or in Western Canada, and he is said to be armed and dangerous.

He is described as 6-1", 275 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or their local police station.