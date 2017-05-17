Wednesday evening's 375th anniversary festivities won't be so celebratory for some Montrealers, as thousands of protesters hit the streets to try to sour the party mood.

About 2,000 off-duty police officers are expected to protest this evening. The union representing Montreal police officers is planning a demonstration outside Montreal City Hall.

Officers have been without a contract since Dec. 31, 2014.

The police officers' union paid for giant billboard ads of Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre wearing a party hat, with the phrase, "A mayor who scorns his police officers for three years must be celebrated."

In a statement issued Wednesday, the Montreal Police Brotherhood said, "the police officers of Montreal wanted to illustrate, via shock advertising, that for three years, they feel scorned by the mayor and his administration."

No special treatment, police say

Montreal police say they will treat tonight's police protest like any other demonstration.

In 2014, the Montreal police department was criticized for failing to intervene properly during a 2014 protest by municipal workers at city hall.

Hundreds of municipal workers stormed the building and trashed council chambers. No one was arrested.

But Chief Inspector Alain Gagnon said the protesting officers tonight would receive "no special treatment."

Gagnon said the police brotherhood informed the SPVM of its march itinerary, but he would not share those details.

Gagnon dismissed concerns that protesting police officers would be indistinguishable from on-duty officers.

While both groups will likely be wearing camouflage pants and red caps, the protesters will wear red shirts, while the on-duty officers will wear bullet-proof vests marked "Police," as well as yellow arm bands.

Not everyone wants to party

In addition to protesting police officers, a number of other demonstrations are also planned to coincide with Montreal's 375th birthday celebrations.

One protest targeting the city bylaws dealing with horse-drawn calèches, pit bull-type dogs and other animal control issues is planned.

Affordable housing activists will also be taking to the streets.

Firefighters, who had also been without a contract since 2014, reached a tentative agreement today, so they won't be protesting.

The union representing 2,400 firefighters confirmed the deal.