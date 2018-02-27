The committee tasked with overseeing the Montreal police force will hold the first of monthly public hearings this afternoon — and the first guest will be none other than the new police chief.

Martin Prud'homme "will present the various projects he intends to undertake during his tenure at the SPVM" at today's consultation, according to the city.

He became interim leader of the city's force after a damning report into its internal affairs led to former chief Philippe Pichet's suspension in December.

Alex Norris, chair of the City of Montreal's public security commission and city councillor for Projet Montréal, said the new administration wants to fulfil its campaign promise of introducing a new era of transparency when it comes to overseeing its police and fire departments.

Norris believes a culture of secrecy is at the root of the force's problems.

"In general, the public security commission has held its meetings behind closed doors," Norris told CBC Daybreak. "We're changing that."

Beginning today, anyone from the public can question police and fire department officials during the monthly meetings.

The commission is developing its calendar and topics of discussion, which will include how police handle demonstrations and the use of intermediate weapons like rubber bullets and stun grenades.

The meeting starts at 1 p.m. at city hall with Prud'homme's presentation, followed by a question and answer period.