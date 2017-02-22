Montreal's chief of police has called on Quebec provincial police to look into allegations that internal affairs investigators fabricated evidence in order to keep officers quiet about corruption within the police force.

Chief Philippe Pichet said he asked his counterpart Martin Prudhomme with the Sûreté du Quebec to conduct an independent investigation into the matter following a report on the French-language network TVA last night.

The ex-officers told TVA they were whistleblowers who were targeted by internal affairs only after they threatened to go public with their own allegations of corruption within the force.

Pichet said this morning he was troubled by the allegations and would take steps to "shine a light" on the situation.

The allegations are the latest in a series of troubling reports to surface about the police force, including revelations last fall involving the surveillance of journalists.

Mayor Denis Coderre said on Twitter that the report was "troubling" and he praised Pichet for acting quickly, while Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux said the allegations raised "were serious and warranted concrete action."

Rassuré par tweet du @Dir_Pichet qui a agit immédiatement, sans faux-fuyant et demandé @sureteduquebec de faire enquête. Il a tout mon appui — @DenisCoderre

Parti Québécois Leader Jean-François Lisée, for his part, said the government should oversee the situation, rather than have one police chief call another to request an investigation into the matter.

Tables turned on veteran cops

In this case, Jimmy Cacchione and Giovanni Di Feo were police officers for decades, often working undercover targeting Hells Angels and the Mafia.

The two officers told TVA that in 2012 they launched their own investigation about possible corruption within the police force, looking at officers possibly receiving money from the Mafia.

By 2013, they had prepared a letter to send to the public security and the media outlining what they had learned.

They were called in to police headquarters, expecting to be given a chance to explain.

Instead, they were suspended and told that they themselves were being investigated.

Cacchione and Di Feo were never charged with anything, and disciplinary complaints against them were dropped as part of a confidential agreement with the force where they agreed to resign in 2014.

Mayor Denis Coderre said he's 'troubled' by the revelations and praised Pichet's quick response. (Radio-Canada)

"We're two whistleblowers who tried to inform high-ranking officers about longstanding corruption within the force," Cacchione told TVA.

"It's unacceptable to qualify us as bad guys after all our service."

Officers allege errors, fabrications

Cacchione and Di Feo said once they were able to see copies of the allegations made against them by internal affairs, they found several errors.

As an example, Di Feo said one internal affairs report said that he was the godfather to the son of Luigi Coretti, a businessman accused of fraud.

Di Feo pointed out that Coretti has no children. He told TVA that was just one of many errors and fabrications made by internal affairs investigators.

"We have the fabrication of allegations. Once they've fabricated the allegations, they launch investigations with the goal of muzzling people who have things to say," Cacchione said.

A third officer, Roger Larriviere, told TVA a similar story, saying he was targeted by internal affairs after raising his concerns about problems within the force to then-chief Marc Parent in 2014.