Crown prosecutors have decided that no charges will be brought against a Montreal police officer who shot and injured a man in 2015.

Just before midnight on June 26 of that year, police responded to a call about a man trying to break into the home of his former spouse.

On the way to the scene, police learned that the man had broken down the door and threatened to kill the woman, according to a report compiled by the Crown prosecutor's office.

Police arrived to find the man on the front steps, and ordered him to freeze. The man turned to flee, but one of the two officers grabbed his arm, the report said.

The suspect pulled out a knife and hit the officer in the chest. He swiped at the officer several times with the knife, injuring him in the upper body.

During the altercation, the two men fell to the ground, with the suspect on top of the officer.

As he raised the knife toward the officer underneath him, the second officer fired one shot at the suspect, the report said.

He was hit in the back, handcuffed and taken to hospital.

Several witnesses on the scene corroborated the police version of the incident. The occupants of the apartment were able to escape using the front door as the suspect broke down the back door.

The "military-style" knife was confiscated following the arrest, and police reported it measured 30 centimetres.

Two prosecutors studied the file and concluded that the Montreal police officer involved in the incident did not commit a criminal offence.

They ruled the intervention to be legal, saying that in this case, use of force was necessary.

The Crown based its report on an investigation done by the Sureté du Quebec. At the time, the province's independent investigations bureau, which investigates shooting police shootings, was not yet operating.

Police have not released details about what area the incident took place in or what charges the suspect faced following the altercation.