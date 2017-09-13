Montreal police are asking for the public's help in locating a teenager they believe may be being held against her will.

Sabrina Langlois, 16, was last seen between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Aug. 11 on Gouin Boulevard in Pierrefonds-Roxboro.

Police say her family is worried for her safety and that she may be in trouble. Langlois may be in Montreal or the Greater Toronto Area.

Langlois is five feet two inches tall, weighs 115 pounds and has a tattoo of paw prints on her hip. She has brown eyes and long brown hair.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 911 or the Info-Crime line at 514-393-1133.