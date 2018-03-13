Montreal police are asking for the public's help in locating a 10-year-old boy who is missing from Ahuntsic-Cartierville.

Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou hasn't been seen since he left his home around noon Monday to meet a friend.

"It's not something usual for him to disappear like that so his parents were really worried when they advised us," said Const. Raphaël Bergeron.

Police say he is four feet fix inches tall and weighs 88 pounds. Kouakou has dark hair and dark eyes.

Kouakou speaks French. He was last seen wearing a black coat with a hood, grey pants and yellow shoes.

Police have searched the Maison des jeunes near de Mésy Park, Marcelin-Wilson Park and Galéries Normandie in Ahuntsic-Cartierville.

They also searched businesses open 24 hours a day in the neighbourhood and surrounding areas.

"We checked several places where he could have reached some friends but nobody has seen him," said Bergeron.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the police's Info-Crime hotline at 514-393-1133.