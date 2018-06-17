Montreal police looking for missing 13-year-old Villeray girl

Montreal police are looking for a 13-year-old girl who has been missing from her Villeray home since Saturday morning.

Police say Elizabeth Gagnon-Leclerc left her home at around 8 a.m. yesterday and hasn't been seen since.

Her family is concerned for her safety.

Gagnon-Leclerc was wearing Puma sneakers and carrying a blue backpack with a pink zipper when she was last seen.

She is five feet one inch tall, weighs 90 pounds, and has black eyes and dark, braided hair.

Police say she has a line shaved into one of her eyebrows.

They believe she could be in downtown Montreal or in the area near the Montmorency metro station in Laval.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Info-Crime Montréal at 514 393-1133.