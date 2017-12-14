Tanisha Samuels, 20, was arrested Dec. 12 on charges of online luring, making sexually explicit materials available to a person under 14 years old, invitation to sexual touching, and possession and production of child pornography.

Samuels was arrested in the area around Harrowsmith, Ont., but Montreal police believe that there may be victims in the Montreal area.

They say all the incidents took place during this past summer in the West part of Montreal — investigators would not specify in what particular borough or municipality.

Police say Samuels posed online as a 15-year-old boy using the name Sam Jonhson and made contact with young girls starting high school, asking them to share photos and videos of a sexual nature.

Along with Sam Jonhson on Instagram, police say Samuels also went by the name Mattix iesha crip gang on Facebook.

Montreal police are asking anyone who may have been in contact with Samuels or one of the social media accounts to come forward by contacting 911.