Montreal police are searching for 53-year-old Joel Bélanger, who was last seen Dec. 29 in Côte-des-Neiges.

Bélanger is receiving court-ordered medical care at a hospital which he was slated to return to Jan. 1.

When he did not return, medical staff became concerned for his health, especially considering the recent string of low temperatures outside.

Bélanger speaks French, measures five foot eight and was last seen wearing a black coat over a hospital gown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via Info-Crime Montréal at 514 393-1133.