Montreal police locate missing 13-year-old girl
Police say the girl returned home Sunday afternoon and is in good health.
- This girl has been found. CBC has removed the name and photo from this story.
- Now that this person is no longer missing, the identity is no longer in the public interest.
Montreal police say a missing Villeray-area girl has been located.
The girl returned home on her own just after 2 p.m. Sunday, police said.
She is in good health.