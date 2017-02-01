Montreal police have arrested a 47-year-old man accused of making hateful comments on social media.

The man was arrested overnight at a home on de Shediac Street, near de Berne Street in Kirkland.

Const. Raphael Bergeron said it was members of the Sûreté du Québec who came across the remarks while monitoring various social media sites.

They transmitted the information to Montreal police, who then proceeded to arrest the man.

He is being detained and is meeting with investigators.

It is still unclear what charges the man may face, or whether he will appear in court today or be released on a promise to appear.

Montreal police Chief Philippe Pichet said Tuesday that since Sunday night's attack at a Quebec City mosque, there has been a spike in reports of hate-related comments.

The force is hiring 55 people this year whose jobs will include monitoring social media sites for hate speech.