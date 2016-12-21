Montreal police investigators returned to the remains of a historic building on Parc Avenue that burnt down a little more than a month ago in a five-alarm fire.

This morning, they used an excavator to sift through the burnt-out rubble in search of clues pointing to how the fire started and if it was criminal, said Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant of the Montreal police.

Brabant said the investigators tried, but were unable to reach the basement of the building. They have reason to believe that is where the fire started.

Police will continue their investigation.

The building, which was constructed in 1875, was a known fire hazard and fire inspectors had taken an inventory of its contents.

A week earlier another historic building was destroyed by a fire in Chinatown.