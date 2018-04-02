Police waiting on autopsy for answers in death of woman found in Côte des-Neiges apartment

Montreal police say an autopsy will be conducted after the decomposing body of an 85-year-old woman was found inside a Côte des-Neiges apartment.

The janitor of the apartment contacted police Sunday around 4 p.m. after he entered the apartment on Barclay Avenue near Decelles Avenue to carry out emergency repairs and noticed a heavy smell.

"When officers arrived inside the apartment, the body was in decomposition so it was there for a certain amount of time," said Montreal police Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant.

He said officers found the body inside a room in the apartment but he could not provide any more details.

The autopsy should determine the cause of death and how long the body had been there, said Brabant.

A 45-year-old man, who police are now identifying as the woman's son, was transported to hospital for an evaluation.

Brabant said investigators hope to speak with him later today.

"We will know later on if he is able to meet with with investigators to get a little more information about the circumstances of that event," he said.