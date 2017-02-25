Montreal police Chief Philippe Pichet met this morning with his senior officers, briefing them on the recently announced government inquiry into the Montreal police service.

The inquiry was announced by the Quebec government yesterday in response to what it called allegations about "systemic" problems within the SPVM.

More than 100 high-ranking officers attended today's meeting in Montreal East. Pichet said on social media that the goal of the meeting was to explain the situation and explain the next steps of the inquiry.

The government's administrative inquiry will be conducted in parallel with another investigation headed by Quebec provincial police.

That investigation is examining allegations that the SPVM's internal affairs division fabricated evidence in an effort to silence whistleblowers.

Pichet is expected to address the media later today.

More to come.