Montreal police are investigating a late-night home invasion in the Saint-Laurent borough that injured a man in his 50s.

Someone knocked on the front door of the home on Khalil-Gibran Street shortly before midnight Wednesday, said police.

Several men forced their way inside when the male homeowner opened the door.

Const. Raphaël Bergeron says the man suffered a head injury after suspects fought with him.

A woman in her 40s, who was also inside the home at the time, was treated for shock.

Police are searching for at least three suspects who left quickly after the fight, said Bergeron.

"They probably ran away inside a vehicle, dark colour, four doors," he said.

The victims are not known to police and they do not know why their home was targeted.