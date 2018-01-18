Montreal police are investigating after a fire broke out early Thursday morning at a business in Ahuntsic-Cartierville.

A call came in to police around 1 a.m. about the fire at a small produce store on Fleury Street near the corner of Hamel Avenue, said spokesperson Andrée-Anne Picard.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire, but there is damage to the building.

Picard said there are no injuries and no evacuations took place.

The city's fire department could not determine the cause and has transferred the investigation to police.