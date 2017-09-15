Montreal police found what they're calling a "functional" explosive device in an alley in the city's Villeray neighbourhood Friday night.

A tactical unit equipped with a bomb-disposal robot was called in to investigate a suspicious package, which was found in alley between Villeray Street and Des Érables Avenue.

The package was found to have a live explosive device inside. It was neutralized.

Police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils did not offer a description of the device.

She said the police arson squad is taking over the investigation.

There are no suspects at this time.

A triplex housing around 10 residents was evacuated during the operation and a number of streets were closed.

By 11:30 p.m., all residents were allowed to return home as the operation wound down.