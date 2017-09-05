Montreal police have arrested 10 people and dismantled two drug trafficking rings in connection with a recent spate of fentanyl-related deaths and overdoses in the city.

Last Friday, officers from the Montreal police service's violent crimes unit carried out two operations, executing seven search warrants and arresting the suspects.

The two drug rings, which police say trafficked in heroin and fentanyl, were related to criminal biker gangs, said Cmdr. Christine Christie.

Police seized 19 grams of fentanyl, 13 grams of heroin, 225 grams of cocaine, 24 grams of crack and $3,010 in cash.

Seven of the 10 people arrested Friday appeared in court over the weekend and have been charged with crimes related to drug trafficking and possession. They are:

Yann Bouthillette, 33.

Alain Julien, 28.

Dominique Gauthier, 23.

François Vallières, 48.

Joey Marcil, 19.

Dominique Leblanc, 20.

Steven Lallemant, 20.

The arrests were related to at least six recent fentanyl-related deaths and a number of overdoses, Christie said.

Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre plans to meet with the chief of police, Philippe Piché, today to discuss the spate of deaths.