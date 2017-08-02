Montreal police say they have found a man who escaped custody while on a supervised outing Tuesday.

Police say René Audet, 23, ran away from the person supervising him yesterday at around 1:30 p.m., near the Langelier Metro station in the city's Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

He was found Wednesday morning around 7:30 at a restaurant at the corner of Sherbrooke Street and de Repentigny Avenue, according to Const. Andrée-Anne Picard. ​The intersection is block away from Langelier Metro.

Employees at the restaurant called police because a man had locked himself in the washroom and for hours, refused to come out.

When officers arrived, they recognized the man as Audet. He was taken into custody around 8:10 a.m. It is unclear whether he will face new charges.