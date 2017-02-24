Members of the Montreal police's organized crime unit are dismantling synthetic drug labs north and east of the city this morning.

Raids took place in L'Assomption, in the Lanaudière region north of Montreal, in Saint-Charles-sur-Richelieu and in Longueuil, both east of Montreal, police have confirmed.

The Montreal police are leading the investigation with support from the RCMP, Sûreté du Québec, Longueuil police, Canadian Border Services Agency and local firefighters.

In L'Assomption and Saint-Charles-sur-Richelieu, authorities were seen wearing hazmat suits, taking away chemicals and barrels from warehouses.

Montreal police have not confirmed what is being produced at the labs or whether any arrests were made.