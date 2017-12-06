Montreal police Chief Philippe Pichet has been suspended with pay from his duties following a damning report into the force's internal affairs.

Sûreté du Québec Chief Martin Prud'homme will take over as both the interim chief and temporary administrator of the Montreal police for a one-year mandate, effective immediately. Prud'homme will take a leave of absence from his position at the SQ, during which time the provincial police force's associate director, Yves Morency, will take over his job.

The decision comes after the report by former deputy justice minister Michel Bouchard, highlighting the need to put "an end to a climate of tension and suspicion that has developed within the SPVM."

"It's impossible for the government of Quebec to remain passive, inactive, considering the gravity of what's in the report," said Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard. "The response needs to be proportional."

Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux tasked Bouchard with examining how the SPVM's internal investigations work last March.

Coiteux said the report, which he received on Nov. 30, paints an "eloquent and extremely worrisome portrait" of the inner workings of the SPVM and required the provincial government to take "exceptional measures."

"The findings — which cover a period from 2010 until today — are troubling," said Coiteux, flanked by Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante, during a news conference Wednesday.

The report shows that several criminal allegations should have been investigated never were and were never flagged to the province's Public Security Ministry, as the police act requires, he said.

"There's a sense that in many instances, that some people within the SPVM had special treatment, others were treated differently, some investigations botched," said Coiteux.

"Important information was deliberately left out of investigative reports, in order to make sure that certain police officers would not be brought before the courts or face disciplinary proceedings."

Martin Prud'homme, chief of the Sûreté du Québec, will take a leave of absence from that job to head the Montreal police service until the end of 2018. (CBC)

'We had to act now'

The report, made public Wednesday, also points to a lack of leadership on the part of Pichet, who was appointed chief of the Montreal police service in 2015.

After joining the force in the early 1990s, he was promoted to positions in operation planning and worked with the counter-terrorism unit. Pichet was also part of the team co-ordinating the police response during months of student protests in 2012.

The decision to suspend Pichet was not taken lightly, said Coiteux, but it was necessary given that Bouchard's report expressed "very important doubts about the capacity" of the chief to "improve the situation" within the police service.

"During our meetings with members of the Montreal police, a consensus among a large group of them was that there has been an absence of leadership shown by the head of the force in the last few years," the report said.

Quebec Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux has suspended Philippe Pichet from his duties as Montreal's chief of police, in light of the 'extremely worrisome portrait' of the SPVM's inner workings contained in a report by a former deputy justice minister, Michel Bouchard. (CBC)

Coiteux said Prud'homme has a clear vision of what a police force should be and "all of the necessary leadership" to implement changes.

"We had to act now, and we found the best person to do it," said Coiteux.

While he could not say whether Pichet could be reinstated, he did say a successor would eventually be proposed.

Plante, for her part, said that she didn't see the situation as a crisis, but as an opportunity.

Her administration is dedicated to working with Prud'homme, she said, and she hopes to restore the public's faith in the city's police service.

"This is the right thing to do because we want to move forward, we want to make sure we can change the organizational culture so that trust for the police force is back."