Montreal police have renewed calls for any new information into the homicide of 26-year-old Catherine Daviau, found dead in her Rosemont apartment in 2008.

On the evening of Dec. 11, 2008, a 911 call was made to report a fire on 5th Avenue in Rosemont.

When firefighters arrived, they found Daviau dead in her bed. Her body showed signs of violence and investigators suspected she had been sexually assaulted.

According to Sgt.-Det. Marco Breton, all the doors in the apartment were locked, which leads police to believe Daviau knew her attacker.

Breton said the attacker tried to eliminate signs of the crime by lighting the apartment on fire.

"However, they made a mistake and left behind some DNA," he said.

Police urge anybody with information to call the major crimes unit at 514-280-2052 or Info-Crime at 514-393-1133.