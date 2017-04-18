Quebec's independent investigations bureau (BEI) is investigating after a man died during a chase involving Montreal police overnight.

According to preliminary information gathered by the BEI, just after midnight officers from a police station in Rivière-des-Prairies received a call about a white cube truck that had been involved in a hit and run.

Officers located the truck and gave chase. The chase lasted a few minutes and was called off, the BEI says.

About 10 minutes later, the same truck drove by patrol officers parked in Montreal North. Those officers started another chase.

During the chase, it appears the truck's passenger, a 22-year-old man, jumped from the vehicle and was run over by it, the BEI said.

Police at the scene tended to the man until he was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The truck's driver continued on and was eventually arrested on Highway 25 near the intersection with Highway 640.

The driver was arrested near the intersection of Highways 25 and 640. (Alain Béland/Radio-Canada)

The BEI, which probes deaths or serious injuries in incidents involving police, has assigned 10 investigators to the case. They arrived at the scene around 4:55 a.m.

The Sûreté du Québec will assist with the investigation in a support role.

Langelier Boulevard is closed between de Beaucourt Street and Henri-Bourassa Boulevard for the investigation.

Police have set up a command post at the corner of Langelier and Marie-Victorin Street. The intersection is cordoned off, and a white running shoe could be seen lying on the ground early Tuesday morning.