Montreal police want help finding three men they believe are responsible for a violent mugging in the Place Versailles parking lot earlier this month.

The suspects are alleged to have used a stun gun on the man they robbed.

Police said it happened Jan. 3 at around 9:15 p.m., when three men approached a 36-year-old man in the lot, on Sherbrooke Street East near Highway 25.

The suspects ordered the man to hand over his wallet and belongings, police say. The man tried to escape, but one of the suspects allegedly shocked him with a stun gun, then another hit him with the handle of a sharp object, police said.

The suspects fled, then made three transactions with the victim's cards in three different dépanneurs, in the east end of Montreal, in Terrebonne and in Charlemagne, police said.

Suspects were wearing jackets with fur hoods

Police describe the first suspect as a man with a heavy build, dark complexion and black hair and beard. He was wearing a Canada Goose winter jacket with a white T-shirt underneath.

The second suspect is described as having white skin and a thin black moustache, and as wearing a black winter jacket and a black cap with a silver logo on it.

The third suspect, police say, is a thin man with white skin, measuring about five feet 11 inches tall and who appeared to be about 20 years old.

Police are asking anyone with information that could help identify or locate the suspects to call Info-Crime at 514-393-1133 or to share information anonymously online.