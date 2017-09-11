Hundreds of pit bull-type dog owners who received letters from the City of Montreal threatening to seize their dogs will now have extra time to complete their requests to keep their pets.

Prominent Montreal lawyer Anne-France Goldwater was in court Monday morning to ask a Superior Court judge to extend the deadline, which was originally set for this month.

The judge suspended the letters sent out to 520 owners last month, which gave owners a month to get rid of their dogs. The new proposed deadline is Dec. 21, although it still has to be approved by city council.

Under the city's animal control bylaw, pit bull owners had until March 31 to apply for the special permit pit bull owners now need to keep their dogs and until June 1 to provide all the necessary documents to support their application.

The letters said while the city had received the person's application, the file is incomplete.

It gave the person four weeks to give the dog to someone who lives in a municipality that allows pit bulls or to a shelter and fill out a form attesting that the dog is no longer in the person's possession. If not, they could face legal action or the seizure of their dog.

Goldwater said many of the people who contacted her asking for help in fighting the city's order are law-abiding people who filed their applications on time and paid the $150 fee.

"When I saw that these people, without exception, were people who were trying to abide by the law that we're challenging because they don't want to play politics with the lives of their family dogs, I became panicked and anxious," she said.

She said they are ordinary people who tried to follow the rules and spent money on muzzles, leashes and on the permit, only to be told their dogs may be seized anyway.