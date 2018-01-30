Montreal will make sections of three streets more pedestrian friendly during this year's warm months as it continues to expand its roster of pedestrian-only streets in the city.

The city announced Friday that it will turn three streets into pedestrian walkways or shared roads:

Gilford Street, between Saint-Denis and Rivard streets in the Plateau-Mont-Royal.

Decelles Street, between Décarie and Sainte-Croix streets in the Saint-Laurent borough.

Place Masson, between 5th and 6th avenues in Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie.

That section of Gilford Street near Laurier Metro station will be completely closed off to vehicular traffic this summer.

The city will overhaul the other two streets to prioritize pedestrians and limit access to cars.

With the new additions, the city will now have a total of 56 pedestrian-only streets that are temporary, seasonal or permanent.

This is the fourth year in a row that the city has offered financing for new pedestrian-only projects.