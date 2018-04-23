Montreal set to OK steeper fines for parking, traffic violations

Double-parking, blocking traffic, and parking in a zone reserved for people with disabilities will cost those caught more money, as the city of Montreal plans to increase the price of tickets for those violations.

A motion to boost fines — the first increase since 2009 — will come up for a vote at city council on Monday, where it is expected to pass.

First announced by the Plante administration last month, Coun. Éric Alan Caldwell said the proposed changes seek to make Montreal streets safer.

He also said the measures should act as a "deterrent" for drivers who break the rules of the road.

The city says it stands to generate an additional $9.2 million in revenues annually as a result of the increased fines.

So how much will drivers have to pay?

All parking or traffic violations will go up by at least $9.

Parking illegally in Montreal will now cost drivers $62, up from $53 previously.

That's more expensive than a fine for the same violation in Toronto ($30) and Ottawa ($60), but less than Vancouver ($100), Calgary ($68) and Winnipeg ($70), according to data compiled by the City of Montreal.

Fines for parking in a zone reserved for people with disabilities will double from $149 to $300. By comparison, both Toronto and Ottawa hand out $450 fines for parking in these zones.

The penalty for double-parking or parking in a way that blocks traffic in Montreal will be $87, up from $53.

The fine for stopping or parking in no-stopping zone remains $87, while doing so in a no-stopping zone that also happens to be a reserved traffic lane will stay at $149.

An average of about 1.1 million traffic tickets are issued annually, the city says.

In January, the Plante administration scrapped the quota system for traffic tickets.