A new update to Montreal's parking app, P$ Mobile Service, will mean a small drop in fees for users.

While the old version of the app would charge 20 cents in service fees, the new update will lower fees to seven cents.

The app, run by Stationnement de Montréal, allows drivers to pay for street parking and parking in city-owned lots with a credit card through their smartphone.

Charles Auger, general manager of Stationnement de Montréal, released a statement Wednesday saying that the company has almost reached a million transactions per month.

He went on to say that the update lays groundwork for future initiatives including pay-by-plate parking and a map-based parking space locator.

The app, which must be updated by users by Sept. 16 or else it won't work, is available for both iPhone and Android.