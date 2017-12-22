Denis Coderre's old party needs a new name. Again.

Last week, the official opposition announced that Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montreal would henceforth be called Mouvement Montréal.

But the name change had to be approved by Quebec's Chief Electoral Officer, and it was rejected.

Another group had made a request for that name just before they did.

According to the Elections Quebec website, someone named Guillaume Blouin-Beaudoin made the application.

The party's previous leader, Denis Coderre, left politics after he lost the election last month.

The official opposition has 25 of 65 seats on city council.