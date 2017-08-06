With a surge of asylum seekers crossing into Canada from the United States this week, hundreds of Montrealers gathered to welcome them Sunday outside the temporary shelter set up at the Olympic Stadium.

"It's a way of saying 'Welcome to Canada' to people and, at the same time, ask Quebecers and Canadians for their solidarity," said Serge Bouchereau, the spokesperson for the humanitarian group Comité d'action des personnes sans statut.

Holding signs with welcoming messages, many in the crowd said they wanted to show their support for newcomers, and combat anti-immigration perspectives.

"We know that in a few years there will be a net benefit because of the arrival of the folks who are here. That will be a net benefit to our society through a variety of means, through culture, through their contributions, through work, through a lot of things — we know that," said local activist Jaggi Singh.

"We know that previous immigrant populations have done the same thing."

The demonstration in support of asylum seekers took place outside the Olympic Stadium, where they are being housed. (Sébastien Desrosiers/Radio-Canada)

Temporary shelters set up

Due to a rising number of would-be refugees, between 100 and 450 cots have been set up in the Olympic Stadium to temporarily accommodate an influx of men, women and children seeking asylum and entering the country through Quebec borders.

Earlier this week, Canadian Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen told CBC News that the number of asylum seekers, most of them Haitian, crossing illegally near the Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle, Que. border crossing has quadrupled in the past two weeks from about 50 a day to 200 a day.

A second temporary shelter for asylum seekers also opened it doors Sunday in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

The centre, located in the Sisters of Providence building, is able to serve up to 300 people on a temporary basis, according to Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre.

The new shelter for migrants in Montreal opened its doors on Sunday. (Thomas Christopherson/Radio-Canada)

The city said in a statement released this weekend that it was also looking for other solutions to accommodate the waves of asylum seekers crossing into Quebec.