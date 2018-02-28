Samuel Girard became Canada's first-ever Olympic gold medallist in 1,000-metre short-track speed skating this month, bringing home both a gold and a bronze in the relay from the Pyeongchang Games.

Girard, a Montrealer who is originally from Ferland-et-Boilleau in the Saguenay region, told CBC Montreal's Daybreak that his success is just starting to sink in.

"I am starting to realize now that I'm an Olympic champion," he said.

The gold medal in the 1,000-metre short-track event was his first Olympic medal at his first-ever games.

"It was really amazing to be there," he said.

Samuel Girard celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the gold medal in the men's 1,000-metre short-track speed skating final at the Pyeongchang Games. (Julie Jacobson/AP)

Girard said that he was happy to be able to share the moment with his friends and family.

"I was able to share it with my girlfriend. She was there; she's part of the team. So sharing it with her, with all the team, the boys," he said. "My parents were in the stands. ... After that, I called my family here [in Montreal]. I know they were watching my race on TV live."

Girard now plans to take a break from the continuous training, and he's heading to Peru on a backpacking trip.

He told Daybreak he's looking forward to "enjoying the hard work, having fun and relaxing."