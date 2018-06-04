Refurbished cruise ship terminal now open to the public in Montreal's Old Port

Montreal's newly refurbished cruise ship terminal is now open to the public, as the city hopes to attract more visitors to the Old Port this summer.

While the updated terminal was operational while it was under construction last year, passengers and crew were the only ones with access to it.

Now, a green roof overlooking the water, a promenade, as well as picnic tables, lounge chairs and play areas for children are accessible to everyone.

The revamped terminal, unveiled to the public on Sunday, is part of a $78-million facelift to the Old Port aimed at revitalizing the terminal and the aging Alexandra Pier, which will now be called the Grand Quai du Port de Montréal.

Sylvie Vachon, president and CEO of the Montreal Port Authority (MPA), said the project aims to boost tourism.

"It will definitely have a positive effect and entice more cruise passengers to embark or disembark in Montreal," she told Radio-Canada.

A new parking lot will also be completed later this year, while an observation tower is expected to open in 2021.

Subcontractors say they haven't been paid

However, a group of about 20 companies who were sub-contracted by the contractor in charge of the project say they still haven't been paid for their work.

Richard Verreault of Vitrerie W. Lapierre Inc., a company from Saint-Jérôme, Que., said the sub-contractors are owed more than $2 million.

"To my knowledge, no contractor or sub-contractor received an invitation for the official inauguration of the building, which actually isn't finished yet," Verreault said, referring to Sunday's event.

Richard Verreault says the port authority still owes several companies who worked on the project more than $2 million in unpaid contracts. (Radio-Canada)

Vachon said she's aware that some people haven't been paid, and the port is working to rectify the situation.

Of the project's estimated $78-million price tag, the province pitched in $20 million while the city spent $15 million.

The MPA will pay the remaining $43 million, though the total costs could go up because the observation tower isn't finished yet.

Montreal set record year for cruise ships in 2017

In the meantime, passengers are expected to keep arriving at the port.

Montreal is coming off a record year for cruises, thanks in large part to ships arriving to celebrate Canada's 150th birthday and Montreal's 375th in 2017.

More than 50 cruise ships docked in Montreal last year, bringing in more than 114,000 passengers. That's an increase of 33 per cent compared to 2016, and up 140 per cent from 2011.

The port says it expects another 14 per cent hike in the year ahead, with 130,000 passengers coming to town in 2018.