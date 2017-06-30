A 76-year-old woman has died after being struck by a cube truck in Montreal North around noon Friday.

Police say the truck was backing up on Léger Boulevard, near Langelier Boulevard, when it hit the woman.

When police arrived, the woman was on the ground. She was transported to hospital in critical condition and later died.

Police say witnesses told them she had been crossing between two intersections and didn't appear to see the truck backing up.

The truck driver was treated for shock at the scene.