The suspect in an armed robbery was critically injured after he was shot by police in Montreal North this morning.

According to a police source, the man robbed a taxi driver near the corner of Charleroi and Garon streets around 9:40 a.m.

The suspect, who is in his 30s, fled on foot and the driver followed him and called 911.

After police arrived on the scene, they opened fire and the man was shot. He was then transported to hospital.

Quebec's bureau of independent investigations is taking over the investigation.

About 12 police vehicles are near the intersection. Pie-IX Boulevard is closed northbound in the area.