A 28-year-old man was shot dead Friday night in Montreal North.

Police responded to reports of gunshots around 9 p.m near the corner of Sabrevois Street and des Récollets Avenue.

At the scene they found a man who had been shot at least once in the upper body. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, but later died of his injuries, Montreal police said.

It is the city's second homicide of the year.

Police have yet to release the victim's identity, but did say he was "known" to officers. They are looking for witnesses and surveillance cameras in the area.