An altercation between two brothers has resulted in one man dying of head trauma in hospital overnight.

Police were called to an apartment on Léger Boulevard in Montreal North around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

When they arrived at the apartment, the younger brother, 62, had suffered head trauma and they arrested the older brother, 64, police said.

Police say no weapons were used.

The suspect will meet with investigators today.

The homicide is the 18th in Montreal this year.