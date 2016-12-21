Montreal police are on the lookout for three suspects involved in an attempted arson at a Montreal North mosque last month.

Security camera footage obtained by police shows two men and a woman lurking in front of the Noor Al Islam Mosque on the corner of Pelletier and Forest streets Nov. 12 around 10:40 p.m.

The footage shows one of the men lighting an object and placing it against the wall of the building. The mosque suffered minor damage.

Description of suspects

Police describe that suspect as a white man with a prominent paunch who stands about 5'11" and weighs 250 pounds. He has short, dark hair, a beard and was wearing a light-coloured jacket with reflective strips on the shoulders, a black belt, light-coloured pants and black shoes.

The second suspect, a thin, white woman with blond hair, was wearing a dark three-quarter length jacket with fur around the hood, tight, light-coloured pants and short, black boots.

The third suspect is a white man about six feet in height. He was wearing a light-coloured baseball hat and coat with a large hood, jeans and black shoes with white laces.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Info-Crime at 514-393-1133.