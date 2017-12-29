The City of Montreal says the cold weather won't affect the planned New Year's Eve celebrations to be held Dec. 31 at the Old Port.

Environment Canada has extended the timeline of an extreme cold weather warning for the Montreal area, saying that it could feel as cold as -38 with the windchilll through the new year and into next week.

The free event on Sunday, which includes live music and a fireworks display, also coincides with the final 375th anniversary celebrations.

The weather agency reports that bitterly cold Arctic air is generating wind chill values of between –30 and –38 across western and central Quebec.

These cold conditions will "strengthen" on Saturday evening and temperatures will remain well below seasonal values at least until the middle of next week.

Environment Canada is warning people to cover up as frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.

The cold weather is making it hard for ice sculptors in Quebec City to prepare for the annual New Year's celebrations. (Radio-Canada)

Those planning to head out Sunday night to celebrate the arrival of 2018, make sure to plan ahead and dress appropriately.

Cold complicates Quebec City, Ottawa events

Party organizers in Quebec City are also feeling the strain from the cold, saying that preparations for their New Year's Eve celebrations have been interrupted by the weather.

Despite a slow start, organizer André Verreault told Radio-Canada that there is no plan to cancel any of the events.

He said that there will be warming stations where people will be able to stave off the cold.

Some of the events on Parliament Hill are being cancelled due to the cold weather. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

Meanwhile in Ottawa, many of the events planned on Parliament Hill for both the New Year and Canada 150 celebrations have either been cancelled or relocated due to the cold weather.

Send your wintry Montreal photos to webquebec@cbc.ca or use #cbcmtl on Instagram.