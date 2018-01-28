Montrealers in neighbourhoods across the city will be marking a year since the deadly shooting at the Quebec mosque with rallies today and tomorrow.

From east to west, the rallies aim to light up streets of Montreal and commemorate the day six men were shot dead and 19 others injured after an evening prayer, Jan. 29, 2017.

The gatherings are organized by a number of grassroots groups from neighbourhoods including Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, Verdun, Montreal North, Villeray and Hochelaga-Maisonneuve.

One such event took place outside Parc Metro this afternoon, and Mayor Valérie Plante was in attendance. She said that in Montreal, diversity is important.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante spoke to the crowd at an event commemorating the victims of last year's mosque shooting in Quebec City. (CBC)

"From a city perspective, we need to [make] sure Montreal is a safe space, and when there are immigrants and citizens of Montreal, they all have the same access to jobs and different opportunities," Plante said.

She added that the city officially denounced Islamophobia in a declaration presented at the last city hall meeting.

"Any hate crimes [are] not acceptable," she said. "It was important to mention that type as well."

Another memorial was held in NDG, at the Unitarian Church of Montreal on de Maisonneuve Boulevard.

Pamphlets were handed out at the event to inform people on how they can advocate against racism.

The events are being organized under the banner of "We Refuse to Forget; We Reject Islamophobia / anti-Muslim Racism."

Rallying to remember and to fight racism

A news release sent Sunday morning said, "The attack on the Grande Mosquée de Québec was not an isolated event, but a reflection of mounting anti-Muslim racism in Quebec."

It said the rallies are meant to advocate against hate and racism, as well as the fact Quebec leaders are not marking the anniversary with a day against Islamophobia.

Here are some of the rallies that will be happening Monday, the anniversary of the shooting:

On the stairs of McGill's Arts Building at 12:15 p.m.

At the Pie-IX Metro station's east exit at 5 p.m.

In front of the Mont-Royal Metro station at 5 p.m.

In front of the Verdun Metro station at 5 p.m.

In front of the Jean-Talon Metro station at 5 p.m.

In Montreal North, on the corner of Henri-Bourassa and Lacordaire boulevards at 6 p.m.

