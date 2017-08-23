A major cleanup effort that could last several days is underway in Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood after it was hit hard by a powerful storm Environment Canada says was likely a microburst.

As of 6 a.m. ET Wednesday, about 27,000 Hydro-Québec customers are still without power in the city as crews work to clean up the damage.

Within minutes on Tuesday, dozens of large, leafy trees were snapped in half. Residents reported seeing recycling bins tumbling in the street and hearing large cracks as the trees broke and toppled onto the streets and onto parked cars.

"It's a mess," said resident Wendy Thomas moments after she had watched Hampton Avenue become covered by fallen treetops.

The powerful storm's aftermath could be seen in much of Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, the Montreal neighbourhood with the most damage, according to city officials. (CBC)

Environment Canada is also investigating whether the same system created a tornado in Lachute, about 82 kilometres northwest of Montreal.

Crews worked overnight

Soon after the storm hit, work began to clear streets and ensure residents were safe, according to Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough Mayor Russell Copeman.

Étienne Brunet, a political attaché for Copeman, said the crews, which include Montreal firefighters, Hydro-Québec and public works employees from the borough as well as from four other boroughs that offered their assistance, worked overnight to remove debris.

Notre-Dame-de-Grâce officials said the priority was to make sure everyone was safe and to clear the neighbourhood's main arteries, like Monkland Avenue, of fallen trees. (CBC)

Their goal is to clear the main arteries that were affected, such as Monkland Avenue. Brunet said the fire department designated the area within Coronation and Girouard streets between Sherbrooke Street and Côte St-Luc Road as an area of concern.

Several homes were badly damaged by fallen trees and a gas leak was quickly taken care of, Brunet said. Officials are asking residents to stay away from debris and fallen trees.

Richard Liebmann, deputy director of the fire department, said the power has been turned off in the area for safety reasons.

"Always consider downed wires as live wires," he said. "If you see a line down, don't go anywhere near it, don't hesitate to call 911 and we'll come check it out if we're not already aware of it."

An exceptional weather event

Quebec Immigration Minister Kathleen Weil stopped by the neighbourhood, which is part of her riding, to offer extra help from the province.

Quebec Immigration Minister Kathleen Weil said the loss of old trees in NDG Park was 'devastating.' (CBC)

Copeman said Liebmann's presence "would seem to indicate that this neighbourhood was one of the worse affected on the island of Montreal."

"It's an exceptional weather event," said Liebmann.

Calm was restored soon after the storm, but it wasn't without destruction some say is unheard of in the area since the 1998 ice storm.

"In terms of debris, when you look at all the trees that fell, it reminds me of the ice storm," said Brunet.

"It's certainly very concentrated and not as extensive, but in terms of damage, there's really no other comparison."

Officials are asking people to stay away from areas with lots of debris. (CBC)

Thomas also made the comparison. She spoke with CBC moments after the probable microburst, which she at first thought was a tornado.

"The force of the wind, I've never seen anything like it. The trees were just bent over."