It's Museums Day today, which means the public has free access to more than 30 museums across Montreal.

Every year, locals and tourists are invited to more than 30 art galleries, museums and cinemas across much of the island, from Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue to Hochelaga.

Aside from exhibitions, some museums are also holding workshops, tours, concerts, outdoor activities and meetings with local artists.

Montreal Museums Day is open to all ages and lasts until the early evening.

The whole list of programming can be found here.

Free shuttle buses, activities for young kids

The public can also ride free shuttle buses from the Quartier des spectacles near Place-des-Arts Metro. Each line has a different route so that attendees can easily make their way from one museum to another.

For parents with young children, there is also a family fun spot at the same location. The event includes creating a group mural, activities and face painting for kids.

The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts is open to the public all day and even has a wide open space for young children. (Kalina Laframboise/CBC)

Don't want to take the bus? It's also the last Sunday of the month, which means Bixis are free for the entire day.

All trips that are under 30 minutes will be free for cyclists who want to get around the city.