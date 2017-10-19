A heated exchange over the merits of centralization dominated the opening-half of the first debate of the Montreal mayoral election campaign.

Denis Coderre, the incumbent, and Projet Montréal's Valerie Plante traded barbs over the proper balance of power between city hall and the boroughs.

Coderre's term as mayor has been characterized by limiting the discretion of boroughs when it comes to municipal services such as snow clearing and parking restrictions.

"I have an issue with the ideological approach of the last four years," Plante said, adding that she would offer boroughs more leeway.

To Plante's criticism, Coderre replied, "You have the choice between being dogmatic or arranging things so they work."

Throughout the exchange, the two candidates attempted to cut each other off, both running longer than their allotted times.

Plante at one point suggested that a Projet Montréal administration would eliminate red tape and bureaucracy to make it easier for boroughs to take local initiatives.

Coderre attempted to counter by drawing a comparison with Plateau borough mayor Luc Ferrandez, whom he accused of stifling businesses with excessive regulation.

"I don't see him often, I wonder what you're doing with him," Coderre said, prompting a ripple through the crowd.

Little polling has been released so far in this campaign, but many consider Coderre, the incumbent, to have entered the race as the front-runner.

He has campaigned on a promise of continuity as he ends his first term, marked by the centralization of power at city hall and efforts to restore Montreal's reputation after the scandal-plagued Tremblay years.

Plante, for her part, has issued a series of ambitious promises, including the $6-billion proposal to build a new Metro line that would run from Montreal North to Lachine.

She's also pledged to give power back to the boroughs and cut the so-called welcome tax to young families, to encourage more families to settle in the city.

An English-language debate takes place Monday.