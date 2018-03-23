The City of Montreal says it wants to make the streets safer for everyone — and to do it, drivers will have to pay more for parking and traffic violations.

Double-parking, blocking traffic or stopping your car in reserved zones will now all incur higher penalties, as the city has hiked fines for the first time since 2009.

"By increasing the fines that are handed out, we hope to enhance their deterrent effect," Coun. Éric Alan Caldwell said in a statement announcing the proposed changes.

The total cost for drivers who park their car in a zone reserved for people with disabilities will double from $149 to $300.

Those who double park, or block the street, especially during rush-hour periods, will see their fines jump from $40 to $60.

All other parking or traffic violations will see their fine increase by at least $9.

Mayor Valérie Plante​'s administration said at the start of the year that it was considering increasing the fines levied against drivers who break the rules.

In its 2018 budget, the city said it expects revenues from fines and penalties to rise to $206.6 million, up $11.4 million from last year.

That comes despite a decision taken in January to scrap the city's quota system for traffic tickets.

The city said it plans to adopt the adjusted fines at a council meeting in April.