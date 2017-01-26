Montreal police have charged a 42-year-old woman in connection with the death of her newborn baby in July 2016.

Eugénia Tofan was charged Thursday afternoon with second-degree murder.

Police are calling the death Montreal's third homicide of 2017 because Tofan was only charged now.

On July 12 police were called by Urgences-santé to a home in Montreal's Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough

The paramedics had found a newborn without any vital signs in the home. They resuscitated the baby and transported it to hospital.

The baby died a few days later.

Police brought charges against Tofan after an investigation.