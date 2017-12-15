A French-language television network in Quebec says it can no longer stand by its now-debunked report that a Montreal mosque tried to have women banned from a nearby work site during Friday prayers.

​The original report, broadcast Tuesday on TVA, said there was a clause to that effect in a contract the mosque had signed with a construction company.

Quebec Labour Minister Dominique Vien asked the provincial construction commission (CCQ) to look into the situation.

There are two mosques located relatively close to the construction site. On Thursday, Vien confirmed the CCQ probe found that neither mosque made the request reported by TVA.

During TVA's 10 p.m. news show, reporter Marie-Pier Cloutier said that in addition to the revelations made by Vien, the network had obtained "new information" that showed the story had "evolved" to the point where it could no longer definitively say the request had been made.

She said the situation appears to have resulted from "a serious mix-up between the people involved," but did not offer an apology on behalf of the network for running the story.

TVA posted a clip of Cloutier's segment on its website, but has not added it to any of its previous online articles on the subject.

News report revised

According to TVA Nouvelles's original report, the directors of two mosques on de Courtrai Avenue in Côte-des-Neiges asked G-Tek that women not be visible at the site on Fridays.

The report said a clause in the contract for the electrical work backed up that claim.

But at some point on Wednesday, the online article was changed to say the clause had to do with accommodating the mosque to keep noise away on Fridays, not women. There is still no indication the story has been changed.

Workers told their union representative they did receive a request to remove women from the site during prayer time on Fridays, but they did not know who made that request.

In the time since the original report ran, Moayed Altalibi, a director of the board of the Ahl-Ill Bait Mosque, one of the two mosques involved, has received hate messages, which were forwarded to police.

Quebec's press council said Thursday it had received at least one complaint about the TVA story and will be following up.