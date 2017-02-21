Montreal police say a 26-year-old man was arrested and may face hate crime or mischief charges after a mosque was vandalized early Tuesday.

According to Const. Raphael Bergeron, a call came in for a disturbance in the area near Ontario and Fullum streets shortly after 3:30 a.m.

The front window and side windows at the Mosquée Tawuba, a mosque that serves Montreal's African community, had been shattered.

The shattered window left a pile of glass on the front step of the Tawuba mosque on Ontario Street. (Matt D'Amours/CBC)

Police were able to locate a man not far from the scene using the description provided by the 911 caller.

Bergeron said the man was brought to a detention centre, where he will be questioned.

The incident comes weeks after another mosque, in the Pointe-Saint-Charles neighbourhood, was vandalized, and in the wake of calls for tolerance and unity following the deadly Quebec City mosque shooting.

Alexandre Bissonnette faces six counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder while using a restricted firearm in connection with the shooting. He will appear in a Quebec City courtroom later this morning.