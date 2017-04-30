April showers bring May flowers — except if you live in Montreal.

A heavy downpour is expected Sunday night, which could help shatter rainfall records for April in Montreal.

The city has already received 147 millimetres of rain so far this month and could beat the 75-year-old record of 159 millimetres by the end of the day.

Unfortunately, the month of May doesn't look like it will be any sunnier, according to Environment Canada. Southern Quebec will be unseasonably chilly and it will continue to rain.

So with more rain on the way, here are some (dry) local activities to check out during dreary spring days:

Puces Pop

Escape the rain by hitting up the spring edition of Montreal's favourite fringe arts craft fair. From locally crafted food to indie art, there's a little something for everyone at the festival held in a church basement in the Plateau.

Puces Pop runs from Friday, May 5 to Sunday, May 7.

Puces Pop is held three times a year in Montreal. (Puces Pop)

Free admission at the McCord Museum

For those who need an educational pick-me-up during the week, this downtown museum next to McGill University waives its admission fees every Wednesday evening for its permanent collection.

If you want to visit the McCord Museum's major Expo 67 exhibition, it's $9.50 for adults and free for children under the age of 12.

The McCord Museum is marking the anniversary of Expo 67 by exploring the groovy fashions of the time. (Canadian Press)

Pedestrian mall and terrasses

​The only sunny day expected for next week is Thursday, May 4. This also happens to be when Ste-Catherine Street in the Gay Village will officially open its pedestrian mall for the summer season.

That means there will be terrasses and bistros open under a canopy of rainbow coloured balls on the brightest day this week.

Some parts of Ste-Catherine Street will be closed off to car traffic for the summer. (Nav Pall/CBC)

Check out a slice of Montreal's history

The city's rich and vibrant back story is on display for free at City Hall until May 6. There are photos of the Metro, Expo 67 and more from the time Montreal blossomed on the world stage.

Montreal's famous Metro system marked its 50th anniversary last year. Historical photos are on display at City Hall. (Archives de Montréal)

For the kids

It may not be nice outside, but parents can bring the little ones to a drop-in collage and drawing workshop on Saturday, May 6.

It's in a bilingual setting at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, and families are welcome to come and go as they please.