A little over a year ago right before the birth of her son, Sandra Deshommes moved into an apartment building specifically slated for single-parent families.

Mon toit, mon Cartier offers a place to live and an array of social services under one roof for single mothers in Montreal's Ahunstic-Cartierville neighbourhood.

Women like Deshommes pay a maximum of one-fourth of their total income to cover rent and access to services.

The organization prioritizes women who are living in a difficult situation. In search of stability, Deshommes says she didn't want to bring up her son in her last home, which was ripe with tension and fighting.

"Here you have people who encourage you, who tell you 'You're capable. Go for it,'" said Deshommes, who arrived in Montreal from Haiti shortly after the 2010 earthquake.

Social worker Nathalie Lavallée, right, offers support to the women who live in the building. (Radio-Canada)

Nathalie Lavallée, a social worker with Mon toit, mon Cartier, says her work consists of supporting women who need a little extra help while raising children on their own.

"I accompany them through pretty much everything that they are living," said Lavallée.

"I am there if they need to vent because [when we raise] children on our own sometimes we need to take a break and take a step back. I am there to reassure them, to coach them."

It's the kind of emotional and financial support that Deshommes appreciates and needs as a single mother to her infant son.

"When I'm sad, Nathalie talks to me and gives me advice," said Deshommes.

The fresh start also means she can move forward with her plans to start her studies at CEGEP next year.

'The idea is to move forward'

Every woman who lives in the building can do so for up to five years. The idea is to allow them to fulfil their dreams or start new projects while providing them with a stable home life.

"We're transitional housing," said Maddy Lespinasse, the president of the board of directors for Mon toit, mon Cartier. "We want women these women to flourish in their initiatives."

Some parents choose to go back to school, while others choose to focus on their health or get back on the job market.

Rosario Martinez, a single mother of three, credits her success to Mon toit, mon Cartier. (Radio-Canada)

"Whatever the project, the idea is to move forward," said Lespinasse.

Rosario Martinez is living proof that the organization is successful. The single mother of three, who is originally from Mexico, was able to complete her bachelor's degree after going back to school in Montreal as a full-time student.

Her hard work paid off after she was hired as a social worker with Montreal North's Integrated University Health and Social Services Centre.

She says she will never forget all that Mon toit, mon Cartier did for her and soon she will be able to find housing elsewhere in order to give another single mother the support they need.

"It gives us a future, it gives us the opportunity to achieve our dreams," she said.​